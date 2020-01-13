|
|
|
BARRIE Muriel (nee Millar) (Roslin, Midlothian)
Died peacefully, at Archview Lodge Care Home, surrounded by her family, on January 7, 2020. Muriel, devoted wife of the late Victor, mum of Leslie and Iain, granny of Robyn and Greg. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Saturday, January 18, at 11.30 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection will be taken in aid of The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 13, 2020