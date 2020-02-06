Home

PRENTICE Murray (Edinburgh)
On February 2, 2020, peacefully, at the Marie Curie Hospice. Loving husband of Lorraine, devoted son of Sybil, proud father of Daniel, Claire and Joanna, adoring step-father of Kelly and dear brother of Ian and Susan. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, February 13, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited, with maroon being the theme. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given at the service in memory of Murray.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 6, 2020
