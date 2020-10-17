|
|
|
More Neil (Humbie / Pitlochry)
Died suddenly, but peacefully, late on Saturday night, October 10, 2020, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, aged 60. Adored and adoring husband of Riona, beloved Dad of Iola and Harris, beloved brother of Patricia, Iain and Grant, much loved brother-in-law of Tina, Mike, Annabelle and Adrian, beloved uncle of Adam, Ben, Beth, Lily, Drew and Duncan and son-in-law of Katie, Willy and Dorothy. Neil's sense of humour and his endless stream of (bad) jokes and wildly implausible, Eeyore-ish anecdotes (often, apparently, based on 'true events'), coupled with his great kindness to, and support of, a wide circle of family and friends will be desperately missed. His children and the love of his life, Riona, were everything to him. Due to current circumstances, a small private service will take place on Wednesday, October 21. A memorial will be held next year. In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 17, 2020