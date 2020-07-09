Home

TAIT Nicholas Robin Stenhouse (South Wales / Kent / Edinburgh / Liverpool / Edinburgh)
In his 86th year, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Husband of the late Isobel Anne Tait. Much loved father of Nick and Andrew and grandfather of Walter. Due to current restrictions, the funeral will be private, but the service can be viewed from 2.30 pm, on Wednesday, July 15, using the following login details: www.obitus.com; Username: Rexa6241 Password: 351637
Published in The Scotsman on July 9, 2020
