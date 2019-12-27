Home

DAVIDSON Norman (Norrie) (North Berwick)
Passed away peacefully, on December 15, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. Beloved husband of the late Nancy and devoted father of Caron and Emma. Much loved grandfather of Katie, Kirsten, Georgie, Thomas, Samuel, Sophie and Sarah. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on January 3, 2020, at 12 noon, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection for Ward 54, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh and The Friends of the Edington.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 27, 2019
