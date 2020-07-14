|
SEATTER Norman (Edinburgh / Orkney)
Peacefully, on July 5, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, Norman, aged 90, beloved husband of Jenny, much loved brother and dear uncle to nieces and nephews of both sides of the family. Service will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 2 pm. Private service due to covid restrictions however there will be a live webcast of the service, please contact William Purves Funeral Directors on 0131 447 5858 for details. Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made directly to the RNLI.
Published in The Scotsman on July 14, 2020