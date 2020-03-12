Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olive LEVEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive LEVEN

Notice Condolences

Olive LEVEN Notice
LEVEN Olive (Montrose)
Very peacefully, at Stracathro Hospital, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Olive, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Ted, a much loved mum of Elaine and Donna, a dear sister and an ever loving gran and gran-gran. Funeral service at Emslie Collier's Chapel Of Rest, Broomfield Road, Montrose, on Friday, March 13, at 1.30 pm. Thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, at 2.30 pm. To which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made towards COPD Charity.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -