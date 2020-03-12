|
LEVEN Olive (Montrose)
Very peacefully, at Stracathro Hospital, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Olive, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Ted, a much loved mum of Elaine and Donna, a dear sister and an ever loving gran and gran-gran. Funeral service at Emslie Collier's Chapel Of Rest, Broomfield Road, Montrose, on Friday, March 13, at 1.30 pm. Thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, at 2.30 pm. To which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made towards COPD Charity.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 12, 2020