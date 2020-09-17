Home

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St Margaret's Hospital, Auchterarder, Dr A. O. A. (Olly) Wilson, aged 90, of Milnathort and formerly of Barnton, Edinburgh and Morpeth, Northumberland. Much loved by three sons David, Iain and Bruce and their partners, brother Stan, grandchildren and family, as well as the professional psychiatric community. Funeral Service to be private due to current restrictions, but live streaming is available. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be made directly to Children's Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 17, 2020
