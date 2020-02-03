|
MARTIN Olwen (formerly Edinburgh)
Olwen Martin, aged 96, of Penylan, Litchard, Bridgend, South Wales (previously of Riselaw Terrace, Edinburgh), passed away peacefully, during Sunday, January 26, 2020, following a period of ill health. Devoted wife of the late Douglas Andrew Martin (Edinburgh), a much-loved sister, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Public service at Coity Chapel, Coychurch Crematorium, Bridgend (CF35 6AB), on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10.30 am. Arrangements are to be made for Olwen's ashes to be intered, at a later date, in Morningside Cemetery, Edinburgh, alongside her beloved husband.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 3, 2020