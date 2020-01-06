|
BROWN Patricia (Perth / Coldstream)
David, Stuart, Louise and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss of Tricia. Special thanks to the Dr's Ferguson, Erwin, Walker, all staff at Cornhill Macmillan Centre, Perth, Oncology Unit PRI and Ward 32 Ninewells Hospital, district nurses and carers. Grateful thanks to Jim Petherick for his comforting ceremony and all the staff at James McEwan & Son Funeral Directors for their professional assistance and the Huntingtower Hotel. Thanks to everyone who attended Perth Crematorium and generously donated the sum of £2010.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 6, 2020