DAVIES Patricia (Stonehaven)
Peacefully, at home, in Stonehaven, on September 11, 2020, surrounded by her family, Patricia (nee Hawco, formerly Raeburn), aged 76 years, late of Meadowfield Terrace, Edinburgh. Dearly cherished wife of the late John, much loved mother of Elspeth, Alison and Hugh, proud granny of Cameron, Lachlan, Struan, Aimee and Brodie and beloved sister of Elizabeth and Margaret, also a loving mother-in-law, aunt, godmother and friend to many. Will be fondly remembered by all.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 17, 2020