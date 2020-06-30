Home

KENNEDY Patricia (nee Millar) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at her daughter's home, on June 25, 2020, Patricia, beloved wife of Gavin who passed last year, adored mother to Florence, Beatrice and Gavin, much loved grandmother to Isobel, Archie and Alexander and cherished sister to Ian and Jean. She will also be missed by her many friends for her warmth and humour. Private family funeral, due to current circumstances. Family flowers only, donations instead to Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on June 30, 2020
