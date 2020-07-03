Home

John Fraser & Son (Inverness)
17-29 Chapel Street
Inverness, Inverness-shire IV1 1NA
01463 233366
McADIE
Patricia Anne (Tricia) (Inverness)
Peacefully, at Castlehill Care Home, Inverness, on June 29, 2020, Patricia Anne McAdie (Tricia), aged 77 years, Oakwood Court, Inverness, much loved sister of Elizabeth, sister-in-law of Pat and auntie of Andrew and Catriona. Forever with the Lord. A private funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 8, at 12.45 pm, in the Funeral Home of John Fraser & Son, Chapel Street, Inverness. Live stream available via www.johnfraserandson.com
Published in The Scotsman on July 3, 2020
