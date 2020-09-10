Home

MIDDLEMAS Patricia Janet (Broughton)
On September 8, 2020, after a short illness bravely borne at Kello Hospital, Biggar, Patricia Middlemas, (formerly Kelso and Twynholm), dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Antony and Gary, mother in law of Jacqueline and Lisa, Granny to Hannah and Keslie and sister of Marion. A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday, September 15, at Broughton Cemetery. For anyone wishing to donate in Patricia's memory please do so directly to MacMillian Cancer Support.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 10, 2020
