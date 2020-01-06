|
DOUGAN Patricia (Pat)
(nee Durkin) (Morningside)
Peacefully, at Liberton Hospital, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Pat, beloved wife of the late Martin, loving mum to Martin, Christopher, James and John and a much loved mother-in-law, granny and great-granny to the family. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, January 13, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, can be given, if desired, in aid of VOCAL.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 6, 2020