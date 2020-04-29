|
BECKE Paul Hugh Derek (Edinburgh)
The death occurred on April 14, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, of
Mr Paul Hugh Derek Becke of Goldenacre Terrace, Edinburgh after a short illness. Pre-deceased by wife Anthea, sister Annabel and brother Barry, he is survived by a stepson, brother-in-law and cousins in Scotland, Wales, England and Australia. Born in India to Maurice Mylne and Ruby Mansell, he lived in India, England, Australia and New Zealand and for the last 40 years in Edinburgh. His working life included spells in the Army, as a teacher, proof-reader, priest and as a language translator. He will be sadly missed for his humility, wit, generosity and modesty. A private cremation was held on the 27th April at Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 29, 2020