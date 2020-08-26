|
|
|
TRAQUAIR Peggy (Millerhill)
Peacefully, at Thornlea Nursing Home, Loanhead, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, Peggy, much loved wife of the late Jimmy, devoted mum to Fiona, Margaret and Robin, mother-in-law to Kevin and Anna, a very special granny to Harry, Emma, Rory, Phoebe, Will and Charlie and great-granny to Lily. There will be a private service on Thursday, September 3, at 2 pm, at Newton Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cars will leave Wellington at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please and donations may be made in memory of Peggy to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 26, 2020