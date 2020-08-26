Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy TRAQUAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy TRAQUAIR

Notice Condolences

Peggy TRAQUAIR Notice
TRAQUAIR Peggy (Millerhill)
Peacefully, at Thornlea Nursing Home, Loanhead, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, Peggy, much loved wife of the late Jimmy, devoted mum to Fiona, Margaret and Robin, mother-in-law to Kevin and Anna, a very special granny to Harry, Emma, Rory, Phoebe, Will and Charlie and great-granny to Lily. There will be a private service on Thursday, September 3, at 2 pm, at Newton Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cars will leave Wellington at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please and donations may be made in memory of Peggy to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -