Professor Peter Anthony FURLEY

Professor Peter Anthony FURLEY Notice
FURLEY Professor Peter Anthony (Aberlady)
Peacefully, on January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret, dearest father of Niki, Andrew, Sara and Kirsten and a much loved grandfather to Cameron, Tom, Amelia, Jamie, Anna, Rowan, Luca and Kieran. Private funeral followed by a celebration of his life at Aberlady Parish Church, on February 21, at 11.30 am,to which all friends are invited. Donations in lieu of flowers to World Land Trust https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/professor-peter-furley.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 13, 2020
