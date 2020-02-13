|
|
|
FURLEY Professor Peter Anthony (Aberlady)
Peacefully, on January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret, dearest father of Niki, Andrew, Sara and Kirsten and a much loved grandfather to Cameron, Tom, Amelia, Jamie, Anna, Rowan, Luca and Kieran. Private funeral followed by a celebration of his life at Aberlady Parish Church, on February 21, at 11.30 am,to which all friends are invited. Donations in lieu of flowers to World Land Trust https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/professor-peter-furley.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 13, 2020