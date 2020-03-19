|
MILLAR Peter Carmichael
OBE, WS (Edinburgh)
At Cramond Residence Care Home, in Edinburgh, on March 16, 2020, age 93. Dearly beloved husband of Kirsteen, for 66 years, loving father of Alison, Neil, Alastair and the late Anne, grandfather of Rory, Lewis and Struan, father-in-law of Michael and Jean and brother of the late Jessie. Dearly loved and sadly missed by all who knew him. In view of the current health situation and to protect the safety of all loved ones, there will be a small private cremation for immediate family only. No flowers please at this time. A memorial service will be held in due course, to which all wider family and friends will be welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 19, 2020