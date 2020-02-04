|
ROBINSON Peter (Aberdeen / West Linton)
Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Colinton Care Home, Edinburgh, on Friday, January 31, 2020, Peter, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Sylvia, loving father of Giles, Kate, Simon and Michael and a cherished grandfather to his grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, Edinburgh, on Thursday, February 6, at 4.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 4, 2020