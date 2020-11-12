|
WALKER Philip (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on November 6, 2020, after a brave battle with illness. Much loved father of Wendy and Lisa, devoted and precious grandpa of Katie, Alex and Charlie, fond father-in-law of Ed and John, husband of the late Elizabeth, son of the late Ness and Bob and valued friend to so many. Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will be held at Warriston Crematorium, 4pm Friday 13th November 2020. For details of Webcast contact William Purves funeral directors 0131 552 5007.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 12, 2020