Primrose BARR

BARR Primrose (nee Hunter) (Gullane)
After an illness bravely borne, Primrose died peacefully, at home, in Gullane, in the early hours of July 9, 2020, with her family. Beloved wife of the late StClair, much loved and loving mother of Nicky, Debby and Kandy, fond mother-in-law, granny to her seven grandchildren and a delighted great-granny. She was a good and dear friend to many. Due to current restrictions, please think of Primrose on Friday, July 17, at 11 am, when close family will gather to say goodbye.
Published in The Scotsman on July 14, 2020
