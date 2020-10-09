|
CHRISTIE-CRAIG Priscilla Joyce (Ayrshire)
62 years young, passed away in the wee hours of the morning on September 27, 2020, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital Hospital. From Ayrshire to Kilmacolm, Cilla was most memorable for her unmatchable beauty, her gothic glam and her passionate personality. She had a life full of stories about legendary rock concerts, exploring the world and many happy memories with her loving friends. She was unbelievably creative and dedicated to her career in interior landscaping, set design and event decoration.
However, her biggest passion in life was her family. Her babies, Lawrence, Sa, and Mitch and the love of her life, her husband Ricky. She devoted everything to them and loved them with all her heart. Selfless, caring, beautiful and iconic, these words are not enough to describe Cil.
She will be forever missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Cil's family will love her always,
Millions, Billions, Trillions and Gazillions.
Due to the circumstances, a small private funeral service will take place on October 14, however a memorial will be held on March 4, 2021, Cilla's birthday. In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 9, 2020