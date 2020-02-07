Home

READ Rachel Carmichael (nee Blair) (Formerly of Arbroath)
Passed away, at the Hollies Care Centre, Dursley, Gloucestershire, January 22, 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service to be held at Westerleigh Crematorium, South Gloucestershire, at 11.30 am, on February 24, 2020. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Research, c/o The Co-op Funeralcare, 26 High Street, Stonehouse, Gloucestershire, GL10 2NA.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 7, 2020
