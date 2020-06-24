|
WYLIE Ralph Clark (Kincraig / formerly Cambuslang and Pencaitland)
Died, aged 75, on June 9, 2020, at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness. Beloved husband of Jane and devoted father to Patricia, Sarah and Peter. Former PT Biology, Leith Academy. Funeral took place June 17, at Insh Church Cemetery. Thanksgiving Service date to be announced once pandemic restrictions permit.
'Safe in the arms of Jesus….there, by His love o'er shaded, sweetly his soul shall rest'.
Enquiries to John Ross Funeral Services Ltd. 01479 87 2222 or [email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on June 24, 2020