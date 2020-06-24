Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Ross Funeral Services Ltd (Grantown-on-Spey)
20 High Street
Grantown-on-Spey, Moray PH26 3HB
01479 872 222
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph WYLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph WYLIE

Notice Condolences

Ralph WYLIE Notice
WYLIE Ralph Clark (Kincraig / formerly Cambuslang and Pencaitland)
Died, aged 75, on June 9, 2020, at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness. Beloved husband of Jane and devoted father to Patricia, Sarah and Peter. Former PT Biology, Leith Academy. Funeral took place June 17, at Insh Church Cemetery. Thanksgiving Service date to be announced once pandemic restrictions permit.
'Safe in the arms of Jesus….there, by His love o'er shaded, sweetly his soul shall rest'.
Enquiries to John Ross Funeral Services Ltd. 01479 87 2222 or [email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -