|
|
|
BREADON Renate Maria
(nee Rose) (Marchmont, Edinburgh)
Renate passed away, peacefully, at home, on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Loving wife to Sam, wonderful mother to Sharon, Tanya, Luke and Clive, stepmother to Caron and Lorraine and much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sister of Michael, Christine and Christian and a dear friend to many. In view of the current restriction a family only funeral will take place but donations can be made directly to Marie Curie Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 19, 2020