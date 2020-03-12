|
WEATHERHEAD Rennie BSc (Dunbar / St Abbs)
Loved by and devoted to his family, dearly loved husband of Jean and much loved father of Haydée and Suilven, grandfather of Brandon and brother of Myrtle. On Monday, March 9, 2020, in the compassionate care of the staff at East Lothian Community Hospital (Roodlands Hospital). A private cremation will be held at his request. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be given on retiral in aid of Parkinson's Disease Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 12, 2020