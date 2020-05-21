|
|
|
HONOUR Richard John William (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Trinity House Care Home, on May 12, 2020. Husband of the late Joan, father of Christopher and Jill, grandad to Tricia, Richard and Marian and great-grandad to Joni. A soldier with the Middlesex Yeomanry, he fought in the Middle East and Europe after which he became a teacher of printing in Oxford then Napier College in Edinburgh. A private service will be held because of the current restrictions.
Published in The Scotsman on May 21, 2020