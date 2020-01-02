Home

MILNE Robert (Bob) Andrew (Broomhall)
Peacefully, after a short illness, on Monday, December 3, 2019. Bob, aged 92 years, beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved father of Anne and son-in-law George and grandfather of Robert, Alistair and Alistair's wife, Elinor. Now safely home in the Lord's care. Funeral service to be held at Craigsbank Parish Church, Corstorphine, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11 am followed by private interment at the family's request.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 2, 2020
