More Obituaries for Robert ARMOUR
Robert ARMOUR

Notice Condolences

Robert ARMOUR Notice
ARMOUR Robert (Edinburgh / from Campbeltown)
Peacefully, at Strachan House, Edinburgh, on October 6, 2020, Robert Ralston Armour, OBE (Bobby) of Braehead, Edinburgh and formerly Campbeltown, in his 97th year, beloved husband of the late Ella, much loved father of Robert, father-in-law of Anne and dear grandfather of Katie and Iona. Private funeral service at Warriston Crematorium and webcast. No flowers please. If wished, donation can be made in memory of Bobby to Kintyre Food Bank.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 13, 2020
