William Black Funeral Directors
1a Latch Road
Brechin, Angus DD9 6JE
Robert BRYMER

Notice

Robert BRYMER Notice
BRYMER Robert Hazel and the family of Robert (Bob) Brymer, who passed away, on December 7, 2019, would like to thank doctors and staff from Ward 15, Ninewells Hospital, district nurses and My Care, for all their care and attention given to Bob, thanks also to family and friends for their good wishes, flowers, cards and attendance at Bob's funeral, Rev Dr Wayne Pearce and celebrant Brenda Reid for their comforting words, William Black Funeralcare for their services and Brechin Golf Club. Grateful thanks for the donations to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 9, 2020
