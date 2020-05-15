Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MacLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert MacLEOD

Notice Condolences

Robert MacLEOD Notice
MacLEOD
Robert Hugh (Bert) (Currie / Balerno)
Sadly, we lost Bert from our lives on May 9, 2020, in his 80th year. He was the best dad to Robert, Janice, Annie and David, he led us all a merry dance. A rogue of a father-in-law and a much loved rascal of a grandad to all his fantastic grandchildren. He was a mischievous big brother and uncle to many in Macleod and Kemley families. He died suddenly, in the fantastic care of St Margaret's Care Home. Having been the gamekeeper on Bavelaw Estate and then waterman at Harlaw Reservoir for many years, Currie, Balerno and the 44 bus route will be a much quieter place without him. A private service will be held due to the current circumstances, immediate family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -