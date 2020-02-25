Home

MITCHELL Robert (Crieff)
In the loving care of Richmond House, Crieff, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, Robert W.D. (Robin) Mitchell, aged 90 years, beloved husband of Mary and the late Meg. Devoted father of Sheila and the late Joyce and much loved stepfather to Susan, Richard and Sally Holland. Former Headmaster Muthill Primary School (1971-1992). Private cremation followed by a memorial service, to which all are respectfully invited, at St Andrews Hall Crieff Parish Church, on Friday, February 28, at 2 pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, may be given at the church for Richmond House.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 25, 2020
