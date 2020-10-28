|
PARIS Robert (Glasgow)
Peacefully, with family by his side in Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on October 19, 2020, aged 81. Beloved husband of 51 years of Mary and much loved father of Alex and the late James and Lizzy. Dear father-in-law of Karen and proud papa to Harley and Ava. Predeceased by his elder sister
Margaret. Will be greatly missed by sisters Flora and Marian and
brother-in-law David and his many relatives on both sides of the family, former teaching colleagues and many friends. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will be held at
10.30 am, on Tuesday, November 3, at St Johns Renfield Church, to be followed by interment in the family plot at the Western Necropolis.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 28, 2020