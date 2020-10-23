|
SCOULAR Robert (Inverness)
Robert Scoular, aged 84 years, sadly passed away at home, on Friday, October 16, 2020, with his family by his side after a long illness borne with great courage and patience. Former maths teacher at Glenurquhart Secondary School. Dearly beloved husband of Edith for over 60 years, proud and loving father to Caroline, David, Lesley and Niall, gramps to Adam, David, Craig, Robert, Charlotte and Francesca. Also dear father-in-law to Ferg, Karen and Carrie. A service will be held at the Funeral Home of William T Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness, under Government guidelines. Family flowers only. Donations kindly invited for Munlochy Animal Aid.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 23, 2020