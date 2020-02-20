Home

Robert (Bob) STRUTHERS

STRUTHERS Robert (Bob) (Aberdour)
Suddenly, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, after a short illness, on February 11, 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine and much loved and respected dad to Robert, Stewart and the late David, father-in-law to Wendy and Gaynor and much loved grandpa and papa to Kirsty, Scott and Megan. A modest and quiet man who worked for the Royal Insurance Company in Edinburgh for many years, Bob's funeral and the celebration of his life will take place at Aberdour Cemetery, at 11.00 am, on Friday, February 28.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 20, 2020
