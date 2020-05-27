|
|
|
MELDRUM Robin Lynn Hurst (Glasgow and formerly of Morningside, Pittsburgh, USA) Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, aged only 38 years, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beloved soulmate and wife of Sandy Meldrum of Kilmacolm and Glasgow for just over
3 wonderful years.
Robin was diagnosed in May with an aggressive and rare form of ovarian cancer and despite a brave fight both in Glasgow and Pittsburgh only 2 weeks later she lost the battle in the Magee Women's Cancer Hospital in Pittsburgh. She is survived by her husband Sandy, her parents James D. Hurst and Roberta Hurst, sister Angel Ord, twin brother James J. Hurst, parents-in-law Angus and Anne-Marie Meldrum, niece Peyton and many aunts, uncles and close friends.
She had a BA Degree in Psychology and Criminal Justice at La Roche University and a MSc Masters in Social Work at Glasgow Caledonian University.
She worked for Fife Council Social Work Children and Families Dept for over 4 years. She enjoyed travelling, cooking, baking and music, loved her family and was a bright, brave and beautiful young lady that loved both Scotland and America. She will be loved by Sandy forever, all her family and everyone who knew her. Her funeral took place on Sunday, May 24, in Pittsburgh and her ashes will be partly interred there and partly, as was her dying wish, at her favourite place in Scotland, Loch Lomond.
Published in The Scotsman on May 27, 2020