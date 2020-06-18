|
|
|
STEVENSON Robin (Edinburgh)
After a long illness, peacefully at the Western General Hospital, on June 16, 2020, Robin, beloved husband of Anne, dear brother of John, brother-in-law of Ants and loved uncle and gruncle. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, June 24, at
12 noon. Due to current circumstances, only family in chapel. A web link is available or social distancing outside chapel. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on June 18, 2020