Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robin STEVENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin STEVENSON

Notice Condolences

Robin STEVENSON Notice
STEVENSON Robin (Edinburgh)
After a long illness, peacefully at the Western General Hospital, on June 16, 2020, Robin, beloved husband of Anne, dear brother of John, brother-in-law of Ants and loved uncle and gruncle. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, June 24, at
12 noon. Due to current circumstances, only family in chapel. A web link is available or social distancing outside chapel. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -