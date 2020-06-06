|
GILLESPIE Roderick (Roddy) (Glasgow)
Suddenly at home, on May 21, 2020, Roddy (retired Army Major, AG Corps, TA, UOTC) aged 62 years. A beloved husband to Gillian, devoted and proud father of Adam and much loved brother and uncle. Born West Calder, settled in Glasgow after various military postings, including Germany, Cyprus, Hong Kong and Sierra Leone. An enthusiastic golfer (Captain of Douglas Park Golf Club 2014/15). A life cut short and he will be dearly missed by all. Due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions the funeral will be private.
Published in The Scotsman on June 6, 2020