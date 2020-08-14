|
SLATER Roderick (Roddie) Mackenzie (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, in the Île de Ré, France, on August 7, 2020, aged 72. Loving husband of Sylvie (née Leroy), dearly loved father of Andrew and Sandy, father-in-law of Lucia and adoring grandfather of Leo. Proud son of the late Major George Slater of the Gordon Highlanders and Annie Johanna Slater (Anjo, née Mackenzie) and loving brother to Isabella. Former Head of Modern Languages at George Watson's College and former President of the Watsonian Club. A private service for family will be held on Friday, followed by a service in Edinburgh when the situation permits. Donations in his honour, if desired, to the Ride for MND at Justgiving.com.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 14, 2020