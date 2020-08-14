Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roderick SLATER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roderick SLATER

Notice Condolences

Roderick SLATER Notice
SLATER Roderick (Roddie) Mackenzie (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, in the Île de Ré, France, on August 7, 2020, aged 72. Loving husband of Sylvie (née Leroy), dearly loved father of Andrew and Sandy, father-in-law of Lucia and adoring grandfather of Leo. Proud son of the late Major George Slater of the Gordon Highlanders and Annie Johanna Slater (Anjo, née Mackenzie) and loving brother to Isabella. Former Head of Modern Languages at George Watson's College and former President of the Watsonian Club. A private service for family will be held on Friday, followed by a service in Edinburgh when the situation permits. Donations in his honour, if desired, to the Ride for MND at Justgiving.com.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -