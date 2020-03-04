|
CULL Roger Ewart (Edinburgh)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, on February 26, 2020, aged 72. Roger, beloved husband of Elizabeth, father of Gillian and Laura and step father of Geoff and Tom and devoted grandfather of 9. Retired neurologist / neurophysiologist, Jazz player and photographer. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Thursday, March 12, from 1 pm, to which family and friends are cordially invited. No flowers, but donations if desired, to Marie Curie Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 4, 2020