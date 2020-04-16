Home

KEMP Roger Frederick Oldham (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on April 9, 2020, at Midlothian Community Hospital in Bonnyrigg, Roger, beloved husband of Judith Shan, much loved father of Charlotte and Charles, loving uncle to Richard, Nicholas, Kate, James and Polly and grandfather to Grace and Esther. A private service will be held in accordance with government restrictions. Relatives, friends, fellow-botanists and gardeners are invited to light a candle at 12.30 pm, on Friday, March 24. A separate celebration of Roger's life is intended to be scheduled in the future as an opportunity for extended family and friends to remember him, once restrictions in place for the Corona Virus are lifted. Donations would be appreciated at Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 16, 2020
