SEED Roger (Joseph) (Pitcaple / Inverurie)
Passed away peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Spynie Care Home, Elgin, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, aged 84. Roger was the much loved brother of Francis, Rob, the late Mick, Tony, Austin, Peter and Felicity and a highly valued and respected uncle to his many nephews and nieces. He will be fondly remembered by the Pawson family and many other close friends and neighbours in Pitcaple and Inverurie, fellow parishioners at Inverurie Catholic Church and former colleagues in BP, both in Britain and abroad. After National Service, Roger joined BP from Edinburgh University in 1961 and worked in Venezuela, Trinidad, Columbia, Libya and Iran before moving to Aberdeen in the 1970s. He was the Commissioning Manager for the Forties Oil Field and later General Manager for BP in Norway. Roger was widely known for his kindness, generosity, sense of fun and love of nature. He pursued his passion for the outdoor life through fishing, bee keeping, and golf. The graveside ceremony will take place at St John's Fetternear Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19. The funeral service will be private due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer Scotland (www.alzscot.org)
Published in The Scotsman on May 13, 2020