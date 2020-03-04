Home

Hillview Funeral Services
111 Main Street
Sauchie, Clackmannanshire FK10 3JX
01259 725999
MCKELLAR Roma (Alva)
Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, Roma (nee Waugh), aged 85 years, beloved wife of Alister, loving mother of Myra and the late Peter, very proud grandmother of Calum, Fraser, Mairi and Ciorstaidh. Funeral service on Monday, March 9, at Alva Parish Church, at 2 pm, thereafter at Stirlingshire Crematorium at 3 pm, to which all friends are invited.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu may be given to OMRT and Strathcarron Hospice at the church or crematorium. Hillview Funeral Services, Tel: 01259 725999.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 4, 2020
