CAMERON Ronald Douglas
ARIBA, ARIAS, AMTPI (Edinburgh)
After a long illness, borne with great courage and humour, aged 84, on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Ron, dearly loved husband of Christine, wonderful father of Nicolette, Joanna, Samantha and Euan, adored grandfather of Bianca, James, Romy, Jodie, Harrison, Harvey and Natasha. Deeply missed, forever in our hearts. Funeral service at St Cuthbert's Episcopal Church,
6 Westgarth Avenue, Colinton, on Thursday, February 6, at 10.30 am, to which family and friends are invited. Private family cremation thereafter. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to Parkinson's UK at the church.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 27, 2020