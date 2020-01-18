|
DOW Ronald (Blackness)
On January 11, 2020, Ron, in his 87th year and retired principal teacher of art at Bo'ness Academy, beloved husband of Sylvia, father of Rosalie and Robert, father-in-law of Eddie and Lucy, also a devoted grandad of Joe, Jasmine and Angus and a dear uncle who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only and please feel free to wear a touch of colour.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 18, 2020