|
|
|
IRVINE Ronald James (Dunfermline)
Passed away peacefully, at home, on Saturday, August 8, aged 84 years, in the company of his loving wife Margaret and his three adored daughters Margaret, Joan and Jenny. He was a loving pop to his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and a big brother to Alan. Ronald was late of Irvine's Newsagent, Cowan Road, Sub-Postmaster of Gifford Post Office and Publican of The Ship Inn, Limekilns.
He will be sorely missed by his
family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, the funeral is private.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 12, 2020