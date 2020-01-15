Home

Ronald (Ronnie) McALISTER

Ronald (Ronnie) McALISTER Notice
McALISTER
Ronald (Ronnie) (Formerly Claremont Road, Leith)
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Ronnie, beloved husband of the late Frances, much loved dad of Ross and Graeme and a loving grandad, formerly of Scottish Life and Leith St. Andrew's Church. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, January 20, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of Bethany Christian Trust.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 15, 2020
