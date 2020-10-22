|
PHILIP Rosemary Kathleen (Trinity, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, following a tragic accident, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, aged 76. Daughter of the late Randall and Ella Philip, sister of the late Gordon and Alison, much loved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to all the family. Due to the current restrictions, the funeral will be private. Donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to Maggie's by following this link https://rosemaryphilip.muchloved.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 22, 2020